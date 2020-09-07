The consensus among analysts is that Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.84% from current levels.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10.1%.