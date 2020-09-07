Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 512,077 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.53 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The APLS stock price is -47.53% off its 52-week high price of $45.04 and 44.81% above the 52-week low of $16.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 694.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 762.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Sporting 1.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the APLS stock price touched $31.58- or saw a rise of 3.32%. Year-to-date, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -0.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have changed 10.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +168.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.74% from current levels.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -108.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.8%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.48% with a share float percentage of 88.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.44 Million shares worth more than $341.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.73 Million and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.37% shares in the company for having 2547349 shares of worth $87.3 Million while later fund manager owns 1.74 Million shares of worth $56.77 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.3% of company’s outstanding stock.