The consensus among analysts is that Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1029.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1029.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1029.03% from current levels.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32%.