Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 623,718 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.88 Million, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.88% during that session. The UONEK stock price is -590.91% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 43.43% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 615.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

Despite being -3.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the UONEK stock price touched $1.2 or saw a rise of 17.5%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved -47.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) have changed -40%. Short interest in the company has seen 301.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 47.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 506.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +506.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 506.06% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -99.3%.