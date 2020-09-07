Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 929,134 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.28 Million, closed the last trade at $5.72 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.7% during that session. The BGFV stock price is -48.08% off its 52-week high price of $8.47 and 88.64% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Sporting 0.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the BGFV stock price touched $6.28-8 or saw a rise of 8.96%. Year-to-date, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares have moved 90.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) have changed 3.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -30.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -30.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.07% from current levels.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $265.99 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $244.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $266.35 Million and $247.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.1% for the current quarter and -1.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +337.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.54%.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 7.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.97%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.33% with a share float percentage of 46.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 1.5 Million shares worth more than $2.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, GMT Capital Corp held 6.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 Million and represent 5.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 576882 shares of worth $1.12 Million while later fund manager owns 392.34 Thousand shares of worth $537.5 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.