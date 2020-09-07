ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,143,508 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.27 Billion, closed the last trade at $32.61 per share which meant it lost -$1.3 on the day or -3.83% during that session. The ZI stock price is -97.49% off its 52-week high price of $64.4 and 3.99% above the 52-week low of $31.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.99% from current levels.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -172.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.68%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.74 Million and represent 8.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.3% shares in the company for having 3277500 shares of worth $167.25 Million while later fund manager owns 1.9 Million shares of worth $96.98 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.66% of company’s outstanding stock.