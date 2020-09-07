Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 956,772 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.12 Million, closed the last trade at $17.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.24% during that session. The HEAR stock price is -19.85% off its 52-week high price of $20.95 and 76.83% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 698.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 880.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) trade information

Despite being -1.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the HEAR stock price touched $20.95- or saw a rise of 16.56%. Year-to-date, Turtle Beach Corporation shares have moved 84.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) have changed -9.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.14% from current levels.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Turtle Beach Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +216.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.23%, compared to -3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 177.3% and -47.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.34 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $46.72 Million and $101.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 80.5% for the current quarter and 0.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18%.