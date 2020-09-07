Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 948,664 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.18 Million, closed the last trade at $12.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -2.83% during that session. The BZH stock price is -43.23% off its 52-week high price of $17.23 and 63.51% above the 52-week low of $4.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 450.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 485.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) trade information

Despite being -2.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the BZH stock price touched $13.07- or saw a rise of 7.96%. Year-to-date, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. shares have moved -14.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) have changed 7.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.56% from current levels.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.02%, compared to 3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 462.5% and -111.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $559.8 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $395Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $781.7 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -223.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4%.