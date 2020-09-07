Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 648,098 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.06 Million, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.7% during that session. The FAMI stock price is -169.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 57.53% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 656.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Sporting 0.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the FAMI stock price touched $0.75 or saw a rise of 2.12%. Year-to-date, Farmmi, Inc. shares have moved -2.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) have changed 4.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -109.1%.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.44% with a share float percentage of 11.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farmmi, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 285.8 Thousand shares worth more than $200.06 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 14.05 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.83 Thousand and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.