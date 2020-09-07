CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 893,165 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.44 Million, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6% during that session. The CWBR stock price is -300.94% off its 52-week high price of $4.25 and 19.81% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 611.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) trade information

Sporting 6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the CWBR stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, CohBar, Inc. shares have moved -33.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have changed -31.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 498.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20%.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.77% with a share float percentage of 7.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CohBar, Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.18 Million shares worth more than $1.83 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 971.65 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 Million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 442624 shares of worth $686.07 Thousand while later fund manager owns 385.19 Thousand shares of worth $597.05 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.