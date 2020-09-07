Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 549,764 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.73 Million, closed the last trade at $2.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.41% during that session. The CKPT stock price is -45.16% off its 52-week high price of $3.15 and 51.61% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 347.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 674.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Despite being -4.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the CKPT stock price touched $2.48-1 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 26.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) have changed -5.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 560.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +821.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 268.66% from current levels.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -51.43%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.7% and 54.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $300Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $280Million and $25Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -28.6% for the current quarter and 1100% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +45%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.21% with a share float percentage of 17.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.33 Million shares worth more than $4.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.57 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.11 Million and represent 5.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 799512 shares of worth $1.58 Million while later fund manager owns 724.86 Thousand shares of worth $1.44 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.