Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 537,594 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.23 Million, closed the last trade at $5.91 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The CARV stock price is -288.66% off its 52-week high price of $22.97 and 78.85% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 417.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Sporting 0.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the CARV stock price touched $6.29-6 or saw a rise of 6.04%. Year-to-date, Carver Bancorp, Inc. shares have moved 143.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) have changed 1.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 146.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 62.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $300, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4976.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300 while the price target rests at a high of $300. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4976.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4976.14% from current levels.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.7%.