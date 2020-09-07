Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 948,662 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.92 Million, closed the last trade at $1.6 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -6.43% during that session. The CLBS stock price is -127.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.64 and 34.38% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 690.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 814.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) trade information

Despite being -6.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the CLBS stock price touched $2.03 or saw a rise of 21.18%. Year-to-date, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -36.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) have changed -34.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 312.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1056.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.5 while the price target rests at a high of $18.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1056.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1056.25% from current levels.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.4%.