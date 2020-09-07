BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 508,269 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $917.67 Million, closed the last trade at $41.05 per share which meant it lost -$1.47 on the day or -3.46% during that session. The BTAI stock price is -74.18% off its 52-week high price of $71.5 and 90.84% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 609.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 706.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Despite being -3.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the BTAI stock price touched $47.92- or saw a rise of 14.34%. Year-to-date, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 180.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have changed -12.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $115, which means that the shares’ value could jump 180.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $73 while the price target rests at a high of $175. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +326.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 77.83% from current levels.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53%.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.52% with a share float percentage of 55.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 974.38 Thousand shares worth more than $51.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 4.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 720.89 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.21 Million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.35% shares in the company for having 748715 shares of worth $39.69 Million while later fund manager owns 291.12 Thousand shares of worth $15.43 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.