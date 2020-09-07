BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 526,523 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.85 Million, closed the last trade at $7.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -6.91% during that session. The BSGM stock price is -67.75% off its 52-week high price of $12.43 and 68.15% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 539.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 748.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Despite being -6.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the BSGM stock price touched $8.41-1 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, BioSig Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 25.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) have changed -9.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 129.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +129.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 129.42% from current levels.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12%.