Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 652,377 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.04 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The RCUS stock price is -77.8% off its 52-week high price of $37.41 and 65.83% above the 52-week low of $7.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 465.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 634.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the RCUS stock price touched $24.35- or saw a rise of 13.59%. Year-to-date, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 108.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have changed 0.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27 while the price target rests at a high of $48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +128.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.33% from current levels.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.77%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 109.8% and -63.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +272.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.15 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 Million and $9.75 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2651.4% for the current quarter and -56.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.9%.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.08% with a share float percentage of 74.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.71 Million shares worth more than $66.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 4.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.64 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.29 Million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 1210574 shares of worth $29.95 Million while later fund manager owns 1.11 Million shares of worth $27.42 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.