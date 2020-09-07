Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 0.3 and has seen 522,166 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.98 Million, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.18% during that session. The VERB stock price is -127.59% off its 52-week high price of $2.64 and 37.93% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 348.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Despite being -2.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the VERB stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 7.2%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company, Inc. shares have moved -25.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed -2.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 260.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 230.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 169.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +244.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 93.97% from current levels.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verb Technology Company, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.16% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.5% and 77.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +35.8%.