Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,133,615 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.21 per share which meant it lost -$2.32 on the day or -5.87% during that session. The TENB stock price is -12.34% off its 52-week high price of $41.8 and 56.25% above the 52-week low of $16.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) trade information

Despite being -5.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the TENB stock price touched $41.80- or saw a rise of 10.98%. Year-to-date, Tenable Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 55.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have changed 10.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.69% from current levels.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenable Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -104.76%, compared to 6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 142.9% and 127.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.9%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $109.64 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $91.85 Million and $97.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.4% for the current quarter and 15.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -32.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.8%.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.5% with a share float percentage of 89.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenable Holdings, Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 24.33 Million shares worth more than $725.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 24.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.46 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.22 Million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Software & IT Services Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.6% shares in the company for having 1617600 shares of worth $48.22 Million while later fund manager owns 1.59 Million shares of worth $47.34 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.