The consensus among analysts is that SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +95.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.53% from current levels.

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +108% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.7%.