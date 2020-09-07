Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,003,378 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.1 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -3.6% during that session. The LPRO stock price is -15.52% off its 52-week high price of $23.22 and 53.38% above the 52-week low of $9.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 773.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 765.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.5% from current levels.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +383.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.29%.