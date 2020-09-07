Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 921,374 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $52.18 per share which meant it gained $2.09 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The AMBA stock price is -41.03% off its 52-week high price of $73.59 and 30.97% above the 52-week low of $36.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 531.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the AMBA stock price touched $59.00- or saw a rise of 11.56%. Year-to-date, Ambarella, Inc. shares have moved -13.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have changed 11.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.18% from current levels.

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambarella, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -85.51%, compared to -0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -84.4% and -92.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.7%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.38 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.89 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $67.92 Million and $57.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.9% for the current quarter and -9.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -45.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.86% with a share float percentage of 83.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambarella, Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.12 Million shares worth more than $142.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.85 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.54 Million and represent 8.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 936952 shares of worth $42.91 Million while later fund manager owns 814.68 Thousand shares of worth $37.31 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.