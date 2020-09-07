Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 825,365 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $63.27 per share which meant it lost -$4.07 on the day or -6.04% during that session. The TWST stock price is -13.78% off its 52-week high price of $71.99 and 70.73% above the 52-week low of $18.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 488.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 514.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Despite being -6.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the TWST stock price touched $71.99- or saw a rise of 12.11%. Year-to-date, Twist Bioscience Corporation shares have moved 201.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) have changed 1.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.73% from current levels.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twist Bioscience Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +89.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.1%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.2% and 60.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +46.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.07 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $15.74 Million and $16.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.3% for the current quarter and 64.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -46.5%.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.83% with a share float percentage of 97.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twist Bioscience Corporation having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 3.13 Million shares worth more than $141.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.82 Million and represent 6.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 1157902 shares of worth $52.45 Million while later fund manager owns 946.26 Thousand shares of worth $42.87 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.