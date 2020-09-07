Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 816,214 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.04 Million, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.83% during that session. The TRCH stock price is -388.46% off its 52-week high price of $1.27 and 2.73% above the 52-week low of $0.2529. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

Despite being -4.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the TRCH stock price touched $0.3151 or saw a rise of 16.22%. Year-to-date, Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. shares have moved -65.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) have changed -18.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 938.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +938.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 938.46% from current levels.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85Million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $45Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $311Million and $237Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -72.7% for the current quarter and -81% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -58.5%.