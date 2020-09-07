SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 858,060 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.42 Million, closed the last trade at $2.88 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.59% during that session. The SRAX stock price is -14.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 63.54% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 95.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 89.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) trade information

Sporting 3.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the SRAX stock price touched $3.19-9 or saw a rise of 9.67%. Year-to-date, SRAX, Inc. shares have moved 15.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) have changed 5.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 961.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.89% from current levels.

SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.7 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -257.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.46% with a share float percentage of 5.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SRAX, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 314.25 Thousand shares worth more than $798.18 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invenomic Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 121.15 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $307.71 Thousand and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 204105 shares of worth $518.43 Thousand while later fund manager owns 110.87 Thousand shares of worth $247.25 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.