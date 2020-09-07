OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) has a beta value of 2.4 and has seen 609,614 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.39 Million, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The OCX stock price is -183.07% off its 52-week high price of $3.51 and 7.26% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 03 when the OCX stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 14.48%. Year-to-date, OncoCyte Corporation shares have moved -44.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) have changed -34.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 150% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +383.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.97% from current levels.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5%.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.54% with a share float percentage of 42.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OncoCyte Corporation having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 14.72 Million shares worth more than $28.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 21.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 5.98 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.43 Million and represent 8.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SEI Institutional International Tr-International Equity and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 2207553 shares of worth $6.09 Million while later fund manager owns 2.04 Million shares of worth $5.5 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.