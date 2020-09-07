The consensus among analysts is that IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 191.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +236.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 146.64% from current levels.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -181.9%.