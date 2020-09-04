In last trading session, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw 4,213,327 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $143.45 trading at -$15.07 or -9.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.72 Billion. That closing price of ZS’s stock is at a discount of -14.19% from its 52-week high price of $163.8 and is indicating a premium of 75.6% from its 52-week low price of $35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.51%, in the last five days ZS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $163.8 price level, adding 12.42% to its value on the day. Zscaler, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 208.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.38% in past 5-day. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) showed a performance of 8.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.9 Million shares which calculate 2.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $121.14 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -15.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $73 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $198. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +38.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.11% for stock’s current value.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $118.53 Million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $126.69 Million in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020. Company posted $86.11 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.67%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 379 institutions for Zscaler, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZS for having 6.69 Million shares of worth $732.37 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $591.47 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1878725 shares of worth $114.34 Million or 1.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $194.9 Million in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.