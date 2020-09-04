In last trading session, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw 1,586,129 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.89 trading at -$1.6 or -3.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.43 Billion. That closing price of XP’s stock is at a discount of -10.55% from its 52-week high price of $52.94 and is indicating a premium of 67.63% from its 52-week low price of $15.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 927.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XP Inc. (XP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.23%, in the last five days XP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the stock touched $52.53- price level, adding 8.83% to its value on the day. XP Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.45% in past 5-day. XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) showed a performance of 1.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.35 Million shares which calculate 1.62 days to cover the short interests.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $340.24 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $378.53 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 134.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.35%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 178 institutions for XP Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, LLC is the top institutional holder at XP for having 62.34 Million shares of worth $2.62 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 17.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 12.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $529.34 Million.

On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. and JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5220565 shares of worth $219.32 Million or 1.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.95 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $89.52 Million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.