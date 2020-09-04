In last trading session, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw 1,839,680 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.41 trading at -$2.51 or -10.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $906.75 Million. That closing price of JKS’s stock is at a discount of -41.3% from its 52-week high price of $28.84 and is indicating a premium of 44.05% from its 52-week low price of $11.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 993.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.61 in the current quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.95%, in the last five days JKS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 31 when the stock touched $23.91- price level, adding 14.64% to its value on the day. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -9.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.6% in past 5-day. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) showed a performance of 2.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.31 Million shares which calculate 7.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.47 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -9.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -71.68% for stock’s current value.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -8.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.6% while that of industry is 12.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -14.1% in the current quarter and calculating -51.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.14 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.22 Billion in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $1.01 Billion and $1.05 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.1% while estimating it to be 16.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 101.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.42%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 153 institutions for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at JKS for having 3.03 Million shares of worth $53.71 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.88 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.36 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1082284 shares of worth $17.11 Million or 3.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 616.71 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.76 Million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.