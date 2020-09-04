For Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.33%, in the last five days TTNP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 31 when the stock touched $0.246 price level, adding 18.46% to its value on the day. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.36% in past 5-day. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) showed a performance of -32.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.87 Million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 350% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +400% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 300% for stock’s current value.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -34.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -79.17% while that of industry is 12.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.1% in the current quarter and calculating 88.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $900Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $700Million and $1.22 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.6% while estimating it to be 35.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%