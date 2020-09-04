In last trading session, Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw 1,896,873 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.26 trading at $0.22 or 21.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.94 Million. That closing price of SYPR’s stock is at a discount of -70.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 57.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 227.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.15%, in the last five days SYPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 5.97% to its value on the day. Sypris Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 61.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.28% in past 5-day. Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) showed a performance of 23.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 521.18 Million shares which calculate 254.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.25 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -0.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.79% for stock’s current value.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $19.56 Million and $25Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.8% while estimating it to be -20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8%