In recent trading session, Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw 6,090,696 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.19 trading at -$0.54 or -3.05% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.52 Billion. That current trading price of SAVE’s stock is at a discount of -176.32% from its 52-week high price of $47.5 and is indicating a premium of 59.22% from its 52-week low price of $7.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.63 in the current quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.05%, in the last five days SAVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $18.73- price level, adding 6.62% to its value on the day. Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.41% in past 5-day. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) showed a performance of 6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.96 Million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +68.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.28% for stock’s current value.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spirit Airlines, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -21.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -267.39% while that of industry is -29.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -299.2% in the current quarter and calculating -208.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -52.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $364.17 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $515.11 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 114.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 322 institutions for Spirit Airlines, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SAVE for having 7.71 Million shares of worth $137.29 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.18 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110Million.