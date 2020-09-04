In last trading session, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw 6,648,675 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.82 trading at -$1.97 or -9.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05 Billion. That closing price of SWBI’s stock is at a discount of -19.02% from its 52-week high price of $22.4 and is indicating a premium of 77.9% from its 52-week low price of $4.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.48 in the current quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.48%, in the last five days SWBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $22.40- price level, adding 15.98% to its value on the day. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 163.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.21% in past 5-day. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) showed a performance of -5.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.82 Million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +32.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.07% for stock’s current value.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +239.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 156.1% while that of industry is -17.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1500% in the current quarter and calculating 355.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $195.03 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $178.32 Million in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -435.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%