In last trading session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) saw 1,817,064 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.33 trading at -$0.04 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.45 Billion. That closing price of SVM’s stock is at a discount of -6.96% from its 52-week high price of $8.91 and is indicating a premium of 81.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.48%, in the last five days SVM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the stock touched $8.91-6 price level, adding 6.51% to its value on the day. Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 46.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.18% in past 5-day. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) showed a performance of 16.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.76 Million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.64% for stock’s current value.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.3%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.03 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.