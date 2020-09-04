In recent trading session, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw 26,529,663 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.13 or 21.37% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $16.11 Million. That current trading price of RETO’s stock is at a discount of -170.42% from its 52-week high price of $1.92 and is indicating a premium of 57.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 394.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 465.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.37%, in the last five days RETO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 04 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 35.71% to its value on the day. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.41% in past 5-day. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) showed a performance of -16.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.5 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at RETO for having 37.61 Thousand shares of worth $49.64 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 18.54 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.47 Thousand.