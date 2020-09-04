In recent trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw 14,152,317 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.71 trading at -$0.09 or -1.02% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $55.76 Billion. That current trading price of PBR’s stock is at a discount of -93.34% from its 52-week high price of $16.84 and is indicating a premium of 53.96% from its 52-week low price of $4.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.02%, in the last five days PBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $8.97-3 price level, adding 3.12% to its value on the day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares saw a change of -45.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.24% in past 5-day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) showed a performance of 3.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.26 Million shares which calculate 1.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +100.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 14.81% for stock’s current value.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -16.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -149.15% while that of industry is -66.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -121.1% in the current quarter and calculating -70% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -28.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.04 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.44 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $19.4 Billion and $19.87 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -27.6% while estimating it to be -22.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.07%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.35 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 480 institutions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at PBR for having 63.55 Million shares of worth $525.54 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 57.31 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $473.98 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 62185271 shares of worth $514.27 Million or 4.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.46 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $425.6 Million in the company or a holder of 3.57% of company’s stock.