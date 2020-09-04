In recent trading session, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw 1,510,468 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at $0.02 or 0.75% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $134.4 Million. That current trading price of OBSV’s stock is at a discount of -273.06% from its 52-week high price of $10.11 and is indicating a premium of 39.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 406.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 947.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ObsEva SA (OBSV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.75%, in the last five days OBSV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 04 when the stock touched $3.06-1 price level, adding 10.93% to its value on the day. ObsEva SA’s shares saw a change of -28.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.89% in past 5-day. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) showed a performance of 1.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.36 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 388.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1228.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.7% for stock’s current value.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ObsEva SA is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -21.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.94% while that of industry is 12.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.9% in the current quarter and calculating 20.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -37.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71 institutions for ObsEva SA that are currently holding shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at OBSV for having 4.75 Million shares of worth $27.98 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 4.59 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.01 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1355036 shares of worth $7.98 Million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 57.9 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $151.7 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.