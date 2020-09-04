In last trading session, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw 1,414,600 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.17 trading at -$0.27 or -3.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $244.27 Million. That closing price of JNCE’s stock is at a discount of -39.47% from its 52-week high price of $10 and is indicating a premium of 61.09% from its 52-week low price of $2.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 919.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.67 in the current quarter.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.63%, in the last five days JNCE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the stock touched $8.58-1 price level, adding 16.43% to its value on the day. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 52.23% in past 5-day. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) showed a performance of 49.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.17 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +109.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.29% for stock’s current value.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +64.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -269.88% while that of industry is 16.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -123.1% in the current quarter and calculating 5.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -97.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 297.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 146 institutions for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TRV GP II, LLC is the top institutional holder at JNCE for having 10.23 Million shares of worth $70.59 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 30.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, which was holding about 3.05 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.04 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 570130 shares of worth $3.93 Million or 1.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 563.77 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.89 Million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.