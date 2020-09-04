In recent trading session, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) saw 7,861,460 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.55 trading at -$2.49 or -3.15% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $122.73 Billion. That current trading price of JD’s stock is at a discount of -13.1% from its 52-week high price of $86.58 and is indicating a premium of 64.11% from its 52-week low price of $27.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JD.com, Inc. (JD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 45 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 37 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.39 in the current quarter.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.15%, in the last five days JD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $86.58- price level, adding 10.72% to its value on the day. JD.com, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 119.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.33% in past 5-day. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) showed a performance of 19.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.99 Million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JD.com, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +87.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.19% while that of industry is 4.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 34.5% in the current quarter and calculating 250% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.91 Billion for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.71 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $19.27 Billion and $24.39 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.3% while estimating it to be 30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 574.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.88%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 944 institutions for JD.com, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at JD for having 51.65 Million shares of worth $3.11 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 43.62 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.63 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13911510 shares of worth $599.59 Million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.28 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $486.03 Million in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.