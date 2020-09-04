In recent trading session, Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw 1,241,914 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.19 trading at -$0.88 or -7.95% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.53 Billion. That current trading price of VG’s stock is at a discount of -29.15% from its 52-week high price of $13.16 and is indicating a premium of 58.98% from its 52-week low price of $4.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.95%, in the last five days VG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $11.93- price level, adding 12.41% to its value on the day. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 41.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.69% in past 5-day. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) showed a performance of -15.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.6 Million shares which calculate 4.58 days to cover the short interests.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vonage Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +32.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.05% while that of industry is -23.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 250% in the current quarter and calculating -50% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $308.26 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $308.93 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $302.53 Million and $309.69 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.9% while estimating it to be -0.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -156.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 341 institutions for Vonage Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VG for having 32.56 Million shares of worth $327.6 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 24.76 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $249.11 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11417179 shares of worth $114.86 Million or 4.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $113.47 Million in the company or a holder of 4.65% of company’s stock.