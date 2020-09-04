In last trading session, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) saw 2,658,807 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.33 trading at -$2.72 or -7.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.53 Billion. That closing price of NVTA’s stock is at a discount of -8.42% from its 52-week high price of $37.22 and is indicating a premium of 78.42% from its 52-week low price of $7.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Invitae Corporation (NVTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.34%, in the last five days NVTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $37.22- price level, adding 7.76% to its value on the day. Invitae Corporation’s shares saw a change of 112.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4% in past 5-day. Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) showed a performance of 7.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.17 Million shares which calculate 6.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.96% for stock’s current value.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.81 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $55.04 Million and $66.28 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.7% while estimating it to be 28.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8%

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 264 institutions for Invitae Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVTA for having 23.82 Million shares of worth $721.53 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 18.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 12.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $370.61 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11931981 shares of worth $197.47 Million or 9.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.22 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $69.88 Million in the company or a holder of 3.2% of company’s stock.