In last trading session, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw 1,930,196 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.84 trading at -$0.72 or -2.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.14 Billion. That closing price of INMD’s stock is at a discount of -68.66% from its 52-week high price of $58.76 and is indicating a premium of 62.28% from its 52-week low price of $13.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 665.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 700.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InMode Ltd. (INMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.02%, in the last five days INMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $36.35- price level, adding 4.15% to its value on the day. InMode Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -11.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.7% in past 5-day. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) showed a performance of 4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.31 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 20.55% for stock’s current value.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.24 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.47 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 129.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.8%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85 institutions for InMode Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Miura Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at INMD for having 1.18 Million shares of worth $33.28 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 657.95 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.63 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Putnam Funds Tr-Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 460721 shares of worth $13.05 Million or 1.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 136.53 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.87 Million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.