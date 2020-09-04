In last trading session, Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 4,224,428 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.2 trading at -$0.05 or -4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $284.76 Million. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -231.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.98 and is indicating a premium of 76.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 31 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. Ideanomics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.98% in past 5-day. Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of -26.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.27 Million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 316.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +316.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 316.67% for stock’s current value.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -135.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%