In last trading session, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw 1,189,321 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.72 trading at -$0.63 or -5.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $832.96 Million. That closing price of GNMK’s stock is at a discount of -78.16% from its 52-week high price of $20.88 and is indicating a premium of 71.33% from its 52-week low price of $3.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.14%, in the last five days GNMK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 28 when the stock touched $13.30- price level, adding 11.88% to its value on the day. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 143.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.67% in past 5-day. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) showed a performance of -37.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.97 Million shares which calculate 3.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +96.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 62.12% for stock’s current value.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +146.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -68.29% while that of industry is 7.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 65% in the current quarter and calculating 94.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 85.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.05 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.56 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $20.92 Million and $27.2 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 81.9% while estimating it to be 71.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.7% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 165 institutions for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GNMK for having 10.45 Million shares of worth $153.74 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, which was holding about 6.89 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.42 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2800000 shares of worth $41.19 Million or 3.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $40.99 Million in the company or a holder of 3.92% of company’s stock.