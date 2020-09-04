In last trading session, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) saw 1,362,607 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.01 trading at -$5.89 or -13.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.67 Billion. That closing price of EXPI’s stock is at a discount of -19.41% from its 52-week high price of $46.58 and is indicating a premium of 83.31% from its 52-week low price of $6.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 848.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -13.12%, in the last five days EXPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $46.58- price level, adding 16.25% to its value on the day. eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 244.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.29% in past 5-day. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) showed a performance of 94.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.24 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -17.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -7.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.22% for stock’s current value.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that eXp World Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +325.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -246.67% while that of industry is -20.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 333.3% in the current quarter and calculating 600% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $406.93 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $398.23 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $276.83 Million and $274.02 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47% while estimating it to be 45.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 117 institutions for eXp World Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EXPI for having 2.62 Million shares of worth $44.64 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.77 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.25 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1040805 shares of worth $9.55 Million or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 764.67 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.04 Million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.