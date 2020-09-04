In last trading session, Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) saw 2,670,877 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.89 trading at -$0.16 or -5.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $512.33 Million. That closing price of EROS’s stock is at a discount of -69.9% from its 52-week high price of $4.91 and is indicating a premium of 61.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eros International Plc (EROS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.25%, in the last five days EROS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 31 when the stock touched $3.33-1 price level, adding 13.21% to its value on the day. Eros International Plc’s shares saw a change of -14.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.34% in past 5-day. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) showed a performance of 0.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.59 Million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +55.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 55.71% for stock’s current value.

Eros International Plc (EROS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Eros International Plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +24.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -250% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.46 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $27.52 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 129 institutions for Eros International Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EROS for having 5.89 Million shares of worth $18.62 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jeereddi Investments, LP, which was holding about 5.65 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.84 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1472204 shares of worth $4.65 Million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.79 Million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.