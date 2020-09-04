In recent trading session, Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) saw 2,003,483 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.59 trading at -$1.15 or -9.03% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.84 Billion. That current trading price of EQX’s stock is at a discount of -17.86% from its 52-week high price of $13.66 and is indicating a premium of 60.05% from its 52-week low price of $4.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.03%, in the last five days EQX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the stock touched $13.39- price level, adding 13.52% to its value on the day. Equinox Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 50.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.72% in past 5-day. Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) showed a performance of -5.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.11 Million shares which calculate 1.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +75.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.38% for stock’s current value.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%