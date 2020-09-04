In recent trading session, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) saw 4,867,666 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $44 trading at -$1.46 or -3.21% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $6.8 Billion. That current trading price of CIEN’s stock is at a discount of -39.82% from its 52-week high price of $61.52 and is indicating a premium of 30.5% from its 52-week low price of $30.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ciena Corporation (CIEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.72 in the current quarter.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.21%, in the last five days CIEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 02 when the stock touched $60.31- price level, adding 27.99% to its value on the day. Ciena Corporation’s shares saw a change of 1.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.49% in past 5-day. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) showed a performance of -28.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.99 Million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $73. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +65.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.55% for stock’s current value.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $943.58 Million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $836.54 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $967.99 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -2.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.2%