In last trading session, China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) saw 1,685,461 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at $0.06 or 3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.27 Million. That closing price of CCCL’s stock is at a discount of -19.05% from its 52-week high price of $2.25 and is indicating a premium of 86.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 356.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 482.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.28%, in the last five days CCCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 16% to its value on the day. China Ceramics Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -7.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.67% in past 5-day. China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) showed a performance of -18.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.03 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $168 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8788.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $168 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $168. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8788.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 8788.89% for stock’s current value.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%