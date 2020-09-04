In last trading session, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw 4,517,499 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.62 trading at -$1.05 or -2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.66 Billion. That closing price of CZR’s stock is at a discount of -48.55% from its 52-week high price of $70.74 and is indicating a premium of 93.24% from its 52-week low price of $3.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.16%, in the last five days CZR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 03 when the stock touched $50.10- price level, adding 4.95% to its value on the day. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.76% in past 5-day. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) showed a performance of 47.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.73 Million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +41.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -590.48% while that of industry is -24.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -606.4% in the current quarter and calculating -576.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.53 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.85 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $663.18 Million and $592.12 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 130.8% while estimating it to be 213.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.5%

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.14 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $406.36 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5986244 shares of worth $239.81 Million or 6.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.34 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $93.56 Million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.